I’m done with hopelessness. I hope you are, too. The situation is dire — the American experiment faces an existential threat — but we CAN do something about it. And we are.

I hear the same thing everywhere I go.

People are tired. They’re exhausted by seeing lawlessness and corruption become routine in America. Trust me, I get it. Federal courts have literally found the Trump administration has broken the law THOUSANDS of times in just the past year, from illegal detentions of Americans and migrants to the brazen and illegal use of taxpayer dollars to advance Trump’s self interests.

They keep breaking the law anyway.

Then there’s the grift, the likes of which we’ve never seen in American history. A “cash-for-criminals” slush fund for Trump’s allies… billions in public money flowing toward the Trump family and his business interests… his name defacing everything — buildings, paper bills, coins, monuments, ballrooms, park passes, airports, passports, national concert venues, citizenship programs, federal savings accounts, prescription drug platforms, military ships, and train stations, and that’s not even the full list!

So I understand why many good people have concluded that showing up to a protest, as vital as that is, doesn’t feel like enough. They look at the scale of what’s happening, and they ask in obvious frustration: WHAT ELSE CAN I DO?

If you’re reading this, you probably already know the answer. Because you’re doing it. But today I want to remind you… because I think you should share it with others who feel hopeless.

We built this growing community at DEFIANCE.org — this “club for courageous Americans,” as we call it — for exactly that question. We didn’t throw our lives into the cause just to vent each week on a podcast or doomscroll. We built it to convert the helpless feeling into a defiant feeling with concrete actions to save our republic. Week after week. Every Wednesday, we’ve gathered and picked a fight worth picking, putting real money and people behind it.

This morning, I woke up and decided I wanted to show you what that looks like.

Individually, each week might feel small. But taken together, what we’ve been able to do together (as a mighty band of “The Defiant”) is staggering. Below is just a partial list — only the things we’ve done in the first few months of this year — and I think when other folks see it, they’ll understand why we refuse to be despondent.

Here’s what the DEFIANCE.org community has done since January. Together, we banded together and…

That’s not all, actually. In addition to the major efforts above, we “crowd-sourced” actions to keep the spotlight on Trump’s corruption and to counter his schemes.

Tens of thousands of you…

Walked away from TikTok, a platform an oligarch warped to serve the regime.

Backed the “No Sleep for ICE” campaign.

Joined your local Indivisible chapter.

Told the Senate: not a penny more for ICE brutality.

Subscribed to COURIER’s newsletter, your local COURIER newsroom, and your hometown paper to support independent journalism.

Encouraged a young person in your life to run for local office.

Backed young candidates who are running against MAGA diehards.

Phone banked with anti-corruption organizers across America.

Joined Scott Galloway’s “Resist and Unsubscribe.”

Signed the No More Forever Wars petition and told Congress to reclaim its war powers.

Joined anti-war protests on Capitol Hill and in your congressional districts.

Brought friends — three, five, as many as you could — to No Kings III.

Set up election reminders and followed your Secretary of State for election information.

Signed up to be a poll worker or poll watcher, including in key battlegrounds.

Joined a get-out-the-vote effort near you.

Confirmed your voter registration and helped friends do the same.

Signed Democracy Takes Work’s ICE Out Pledge.

Took Sunrise Movement’s digital organizing trainings.

Pledged and struck on May Day — no work, no school, no shopping.

Showed up for the Communities Not Cages national day of action.

Supported Black Church PAC and Voto Latino against voter intimidation.

Learned how to legally and safely document ICE actions.

Attended and hosted Know-Your-Rights trainings.

Emailed prosecutors, DAs, and police chiefs urging them to investigate ICE lawbreaking in your area.

Recruited your local District Attorney to join the FAFO accountability network.

Called the DOJ to demand the Epstein Files be released — with survivors’ names protected.

Called Congress to co-sponsor the Congressional Whistleblower Protection Act.

Texted the federal employees in your life two confidential lifelines if they need to expose misconduct.

Filed public comments opposing Trump’s gag order on federal workers.

Signed up for GTFO ICE early-warning alerts and started Freedom Vigils in your own communities.

“What are YOU doing to protect our democracy?” Well, if you’re a DEFIANCE.org Member, you’ve got a damn good answer to that question.

Every single line I wrote above is a thing that didn’t happen on its own and would not have happened without you. This community of The Defiant decided that despair was a luxury we really couldn’t afford. You showed up to take action.

I want you to remember this the next time the news makes your chest tighten. Maybe that will happen today. The lawlessness is real, and we’re reading about it constantly. But so is the resistance and the defiance. Our crew hasn’t been sitting around watching it with frowns on our faces; we’ve been working. The people who profit from your despair don’t want you to see what you can do about it.

So now you have.

Let me humbly suggest that you forward this to someone. Send it to a person who you want standing beside you the day we gather to watch Trump’s name plucked off all of those federal buildings and erased from the facade of our republic. Send it to someone who’s been asking whether there’s any way to fight back in the meantime.

There is a place for that. You built it with us.

Your friend, in defiance,

Miles Taylor