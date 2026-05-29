DEFIANCE.News

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Joan MacLeod's avatar
Joan MacLeod
2h

Thanks Miles and everyone at Defiance News for doing what you're all doing. Keep it up and continue to fight for the US and the American people.

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Joseph McPhillips's avatar
Joseph McPhillips
2h

Following in the footsteps of many other trump anointed DOJ capos US attorney Boutros & his lackeys have engaged in egregious profession misconduct including now dismissed indictments of Broadview 6. https://www.chicagotribune.com/2026/05/20/broadview-six-grand-jury-transcripts-redactions/

The in your face corruption & criminality is a badge of honor?

Bring on a Blue Tsunami!

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