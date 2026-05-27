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Mission: Break Corruption in Trump's DOJ feat. Justice Connection

Each week we answer the question: What Can I Do?
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Miles Taylor and Justice Connection
May 27, 2026
∙ Paid

Trump DOJ pressure campaigns, NDAs, FBI purges, and new whistleblower fears are raising alarms across the federal government. We break down growing concerns over corruption, intimidation, and loyalty tests inside Trump’s DOJ — and the efforts forming to fight back from within.

Plus, Stacey Young of Justice Connection joins us as DEFIANCE awards a $15,000…

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