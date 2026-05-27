Trump DOJ pressure campaigns, NDAs, FBI purges, and new whistleblower fears are raising alarms across the federal government. We break down growing concerns over corruption, intimidation, and loyalty tests inside Trump’s DOJ — and the efforts forming to fight back from within.
Plus, Stacey Young of Justice Connection joins us as DEFIANCE awards a $15,000…
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Mission: Break Corruption in Trump's DOJ feat. Justice Connection
Each week we answer the question: What Can I Do?
May 27, 2026
∙ Paid
Trump DOJ pressure campaigns, NDAs, FBI purges, and new whistleblower fears are raising alarms across the federal government. We break down growing concerns over corruption, intimidation, and loyalty tests inside Trump’s DOJ — and the efforts forming to fight back from within.
DEFIANCE Daily
Every weekday at 5 PM ET, host Miles Taylor dives into today's biggest political headlines and an in depth check into resisting Trump's power grab. Welcome to the DEFIANCE!Every weekday at 5 PM ET, host Miles Taylor dives into today's biggest political headlines and an in depth check into resisting Trump's power grab. Welcome to the DEFIANCE!
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