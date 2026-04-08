Today on your Defiance Members Weekly Mission Briefing, we take on one of the biggest threats to democracy: election sabotage.
Miles Taylor is joined by Kim Rogers of State + Local Elections Alliance, Max Flugrath of Fair Fight Action, and Representative Dan Goldman to break down what’s happening and where this fight goes next.
Then, Democracy Oprah: Defi…
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Fighting Trump's Election Sabotage | Weekly Mission Briefing
Apr 08, 2026
∙ Paid
Today on your Defiance Members Weekly Mission Briefing, we take on one of the biggest threats to democracy: election sabotage.
DEFIANCE Daily
Every weekday at 5 PM ET, host Miles Taylor dives into today's biggest political headlines and an in depth check into resisting Trump's power grab. Welcome to the DEFIANCE!Every weekday at 5 PM ET, host Miles Taylor dives into today's biggest political headlines and an in depth check into resisting Trump's power grab. Welcome to the DEFIANCE!
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