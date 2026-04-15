Get MAY DAY Ready feat. Sunrise Movement + Democracy Takes Work

Every Wednesday we answer one question: What can I do?
This week: May Day. A national day of action where workers, students, and families walk out on May 1.
We break down how to join, why it matters, and where you fit. Hear from Sunrise Movement and Democracy Takes Work on organizing youth, labor, and tech workers.
Then in Democracy Oprah, Defiance members…
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Apr 15, 2026
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Every Wednesday we answer one question: What can I do?
DEFIANCE Daily
Every weekday at 5 PM ET, host Miles Taylor dives into today's biggest political headlines and an in depth check into resisting Trump's power grab. Welcome to the DEFIANCE!Every weekday at 5 PM ET, host Miles Taylor dives into today's biggest political headlines and an in depth check into resisting Trump's power grab. Welcome to the DEFIANCE!
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