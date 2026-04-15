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Get MAY DAY Ready feat. Sunrise Movement + Democracy Takes Work

Your Member Weekly Mission Briefing
Miles Taylor's avatar
Miles Taylor
Apr 15, 2026
∙ Paid

Every Wednesday we answer one question: What can I do?

This week: May Day. A national day of action where workers, students, and families walk out on May 1.

We break down how to join, why it matters, and where you fit. Hear from Sunrise Movement and Democracy Takes Work on organizing youth, labor, and tech workers.

Then in Democracy Oprah, Defiance members…

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