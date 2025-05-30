Welcome to the club for courageous Americans. Let’s defy Trump, together.

This is the place for people who want raw, urgent updates on threats to America from within — and who want to know what they can do about it. DEFIANCE.News is how we communicate with Members and supporters of DEFIANCE.org. Here you’ll get breaking news, radio “dispatches for the defiance,” and all the exclusive Members-only updates on actions you can take to protect democracy.

Want to become a Member? You can sign up in one of two ways. You can either: (1) sign up directly on DEFIANCE.org (where you can choose your Membership fee, based on how much you want to contribute monthly to protect democracy); or (2) sign up right here on Substack. Either way, you’re in the club, and you get all of the benefits listed below.

100% of all Membership / subscription fees go to our efforts to protect democracy and support groups nationwide that are fighting against censorship, creeping authoritarianism, and Donald Trump’s abuses of power. To find out more, check out our FAQs here.

Become a Member via DEFIANCE.org

Become a Member via Substack

Members get:

Unlimited access to news, opinion, radio, & exclusive interviews;

Full DEFIANCE.org Membership, including weekly events, “action” alerts, Member-only chat and VIP engagement;

A say in how DEFIANCE.org contributions are spent, including to fund groups nationwide working to keep Donald Trump in check;

Founding Members are also invited to join Miles Taylor’s private Signal group and receive a free, signed book. Thank you for your support.

About DEFIANCE.org

DEFIANCE.org. was started because people kept asking: “WHAT CAN I DO?!” in the face of Donald Trump’s worsening revenge campaign.

So we created a club for courageous Americans — people willing to take peaceful, lawful, defiant action to defend democracy from a wannabe dictator. We provide Members with urgent news, updates, and answers to the above question. That’s it.

DEFIANCE.News is how we communicate with our Members and supporters.

FOR MORE DETAILS, CHECK OUT THE FAQs HERE.

About the Editor

DEFIANCE.org was founded by Miles Taylor — a national security expert, New York Times best-selling author, and former government official. He went into government after 9/11 and later served as Chief of Staff at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, where he helped oversee the government’s third-largest department, managing a $60 billion budget and a quarter-million employees. He also served in the George W. Bush White House, at the Pentagon, and on Capitol Hill.

In 2018, Miles authored the anonymous New York Times essay from inside the Trump Administration warning of presidential misconduct — and subsequently revealed himself to be the author. He has written two national best-sellers about threats to democracy, A Warning and Blowback. Miles a former CNN contributor, the host of the iHeartRadio podcast The Whistleblowers, and a contributor to Americast by BBC News.

In the private sector, he has advised leading U.S. tech startups working in AI, robotics, defense, and space systems. He has also co-founded a tech-centric high school, Washington Leadership Academy (recognized as one of 10 “Super Schools” in America), and the primary tech accelerator in the nation’s capital. Miles was previously Head of Advanced Technology and Security Strategy at Google.

A Marshall Scholar and Truman Scholar, Miles earned an MPhil in International Relations from Oxford and a BA from Indiana University. He has written for The New York Times, Washington Post, TIME, The Economist, Rolling Stone, Vanity Fair, and more.

Need to manage your Membership? See details here.