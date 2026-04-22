This week, we launch GTFO ICE: a rapid response network designed to stop ICE camps before they’re built.
In partnership with The Save America Movement and Project Salt Box, you’ll get real-time alerts and tools to take action in your community.
Join the network. Tell ICE Camps to GTFO!
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GTFO ICE Starts Now | Weekly Mission Briefing
DEFIANCE Daily: Dispatches for the Defiant
Miles Taylor, The Save America Movement, Steve Schmidt, and 2 others
Apr 22, 2026
∙ Paid
This week, we launch GTFO ICE: a rapid response network designed to stop ICE camps before they’re built.
DEFIANCE Daily
Every weekday at 5 PM ET, host Miles Taylor dives into today's biggest political headlines and an in depth check into resisting Trump's power grab. Welcome to the DEFIANCE!Every weekday at 5 PM ET, host Miles Taylor dives into today's biggest political headlines and an in depth check into resisting Trump's power grab. Welcome to the DEFIANCE!
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