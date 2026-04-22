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GTFO ICE Starts Now | Weekly Mission Briefing

DEFIANCE Daily: Dispatches for the Defiant
Miles Taylor's avatar
The Save America Movement's avatar
Steve Schmidt's avatar
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Miles Taylor, The Save America Movement, Steve Schmidt, and 2 others
Apr 22, 2026
∙ Paid

This week, we launch GTFO ICE: a rapid response network designed to stop ICE camps before they’re built.

In partnership with The Save America Movement and Project Salt Box, you’ll get real-time alerts and tools to take action in your community.

Join the network. Tell ICE Camps to GTFO!

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