DEFIANCE.News

DEFIANCE.News

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Jeff Lazar's avatar
Jeff Lazar
8h

Thank you, Miles, for a small dose of hopeium this Friday morning. My levels are dangerously low.

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Diane McConnell's avatar
Diane McConnell
8h

We have to get bigger and louder on Releasing the balance of the Epstein Files!!

The really juicy stuff is being hidden by Todd Blanche.

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