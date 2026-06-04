DEFIANCE.News

DEFIANCE.News

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Mimi Evans's avatar
Mimi Evans
5h

This order has Stephen Miller’s (and Russell Vought’s) grimy fingerprints all over it.

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2 replies
Jeff Lazar's avatar
Jeff Lazar
6h

Why are you chopping onions in my kitchen so early in the day??

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