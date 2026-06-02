DEFIANCE.News

DEFIANCE.News

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Martha's avatar
Martha
3h

People like you - those who are most vulnerable because Trump knows you and has you in his sights - deserve the greatest amount of credit and praise. You’ve stood firm, fought back, and inspired the rest of us to resist without fear. Thank you.

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Star Aasved's avatar
Star Aasved
3h

May our efforts—and victories—continue unabated!

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