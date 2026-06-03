DEFIANCE.News

DEFIANCE.News

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Ann Kramer's avatar
Ann Kramer
4h

Scott Pelley's "brand" of honesty and integrity needs somehow to be brought into Defiance.news in a way that will bring many of those who will be shocked by his firing over to this new media.

We also need to figure out how to build our own 'paramount' system. The dependency on Substack is scary as they can pull the plug at any minute. Miles--is anyone working on this?

As for DC, journalists... It's so true--I used to live in Richmond--which is now very much part of the DC 'corridor'. When you're there, everything happening in DC is front and center. It is a pulsing energy field and these journalists think it is the center of life. But when you get outside that corridor--DC becomes a blip on the screen and I don't think folks in DC realize that enough.

I've lived in 9 states in this country--3xs in Richmond/Hampton Roads. area When there, you get sucked into the DC energy but move away and it becomes the blip. And more and more, people aren't paying attention to DC at all....

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Lazlo's avatar
Lazlo
3h

CBS is nothing more than a propaganda machine. I will not give them one cent of my hard-earned money! Also, we need to bring more awareness, because I think the public doesn't understand, is that Blubbering Blanche and dumpster still want him immune from audits by the IRS! This is not acceptable! The only reason he would want immunity for himself and his billionaire children is that they know they have been committing fraud! You would never ask for this if you were innocent. WE CANNOT LET THAT HAPPEN!

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