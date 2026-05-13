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Fighting Trump's Voter Intimidation |Weekly Mission Briefing

Every Wednesday we answer one question: What can I do?
Miles Taylor's avatar
Miles Taylor
May 13, 2026

This week, we’re taking on election intimidation as fears grow around Trump’s so-called “Election Integrity Army,” ICE rhetoric around polling places, and growing distrust ahead of the 2026 midterms.

Beatriz Lopez of ⁠Voto Latino⁠ and Pastor Mike McBride of⁠ Black Church PAC⁠ us to discuss how intimidation tactics are changing and what communities are already seeing on the ground.

We also spotlight District Attorneys Larry Krasner and Mary Moriarty of ⁠FAFO⁠⁠, who are preparing legal strategies to confront voter intimidation before 2026 ramps up further.

Finally, DEFIANCE members awarded a $20,000 grant to support the fight.

If you want to receive the resources for this week’s mission, join the⁠ Defiance.⁠

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