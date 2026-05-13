Fighting Trump's Voter Intimidation |Weekly Mission Briefing

This week, we’re taking on election intimidation as fears grow around Trump’s so-called “Election Integrity Army,” ICE rhetoric around polling places, and growing distrust ahead of the 2026 midterms.
Beatriz Lopez of Voto Latino and Pastor Mike McBride of Black Church PAC us to discuss how intimidation tactics are changing and what communities are already seeing on the ground.
We also spotlight District Attorneys Larry Krasner and Mary Moriarty of FAFO, who are preparing legal strategies to confront voter intimidation before 2026 ramps up further.
Finally, DEFIANCE members awarded a $20,000 grant to support the fight.
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