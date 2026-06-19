DEFIANCE.News

DEFIANCE.News

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Cheri M.'s avatar
Cheri M.
5h

Thank you for not shutting up, Miles. Hopefully, those of us who read your words won't shut up either. I know I won't.

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tlb's avatar
tlb
5h

bravery is contagious❤️

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