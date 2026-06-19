After Donald Trump announced he was putting me under federal investigation, one of his administration’s allies on the outside offered me a deal. “Keep your mouth shut,” he said, and you’ll get paid a six-figure cash sum. Or your life will be destroyed.

True story. For now, we’ll call this man Peter.

You see, when the president signed an order branding me an enemy of the state, I watched people I trust decide quickly which way the wind was blowing. Some of them were strangers and acquaintances. Most were close friends. There’s a deep chill that sets into your life when you realize the people closest to you have done the math and concluded that your friendship is a liability.

One of them stood above the others.

Peter didn’t just walk away to save himself. He was eager to curry Trump’s favor. Indeed, he was busily working on multiple fronts to win federal contracts from the Trump administration. And he was worried that his association with me might endanger his relationships in MAGA world. Sure, he could just disassociate from the man known as Miles Taylor. Or he could twist the knife further — and perhaps tell his White House allies that he’d helped silence one of their targets.

What was remarkable about this episode was the two masks Peter was able to wear so deftly at once. In direct messages and phone calls, he said he had our family’s back. He would help protect us from the president’s retribution. To make sure we had a soft landing. In messages to others, as I later found out, he warned that I was among Trump’s top targets, and therefore, that there was “only downside in staying associated” with me. Something must be done about it, he told them.

So one day last year, Peter stepped forward and proposed a deal. He said he knew my family was struggling with cash, as I’d been forced to step back from my job, as we searched for lawyers to combat Trump’s “treason” charges, and as we began to fend off death threats from MAGA supporters, including against our infant daughter. Peter offered me a six-figure cash payment to ease the pain. But it came with a catch. Among other conditions, he wanted me to sign a nondisclosure agreement — a commitment never to speak about our association, our friendship, and our various collaborations ever again — and to never mention his name in my crusade against Trump’s corruption.

Some might say this was “generosity,” even if only a somewhat cowardly kind. That would’ve been preferable to the reality. Because there was another condition. If I didn’t take his offer, Peter would help destroy my life and my remaining livelihood and make sure Trump’s targeting of my family would be felt much harder than it already had. He made specific threats, and he vaguely referenced the people he’d been talking to inside the administration. He was “connected,” he liked to boast.

The deal was logical, and I should take it, he said, “…you just have to keep your mouth shut.”

I’ll be honest with you. Before I felt anger, I felt perplexed. How had someone this close to me so misjudged me? Did I appear willing to be bought off? Hadn’t Peter witnessed, firsthand, what I’d already sacrificed to stand up to Donald Trump? Did he think a one-time cash payment would be sufficient to get me to swallow a gag order? Or was it that Peter suspected — maybe even correctly — that my family was so under siege that we couldn’t afford another fight?

Whatever the case, I gave him my answer: No thank you.

In truth, my words were more profane. I could’ve chosen my words more carefully. But when someone wants to take away your words, altogether, you find yourself eager to use the fiery ones.

I’m sharing the story of Peter (and will have much more to share down the road) because I want you to know that when the distant histories are written about this moment in American life, they won’t focus solely on the president. The danger was never just Donald Trump. It was all the Peters. The ordinary, ambitious, frightened men who looked at a president willing to destroy his critics and saw a risk to themselves and, in some cases, an opportunity. Maybe they saw a chance to do his dirty work for him or to ruin a life or silence a voice in order to earn a pat on the head for it, if not a few federal contracts and a dinner invite to the White House ballroom. Or maybe they just saw a way to save their own asses.

Whatever the case, authoritarianism doesn’t run on one villain alone. It runs on a million volunteers.

Yet Peter unwittingly gave me all the leverage I needed. He was so terrified of Trump finding out about our friendship that he couldn’t make good on his “threats,” even if I declined his cash-for-duct-tape offer. And so, ironically, Peter was the one who went silent. Many more like him have since been called out on their threats and their eagerness to stand behind the bully and smirk.

The smirks have been wiped off their faces lately. Because we did not shut up. Indeed, this administration has tried myriad ways to silence you, the federal workforce, business leaders, law firms, educational institutions, news networks, and so much more. Many people capitulated early on. Many, many more have stood up since. And it’s made all the difference in the world.

Imagine what would’ve happened if we’d “taken the deal.”

If we’d shut up, Trump’s name would still be bolted to the front of the Kennedy Center, instead of being torn off the facade by court order.

If we’d shut up, Renée Good and Alex Pretti would’ve been buried under the words “domestic terrorist,” instead of mourned for their convictions.

If we’d shut up, ICE would still have every agent it was forced to pull back out of Minnesota, roaming the streets and arresting people illegally, with no one filming and no one writing down their names.

If we’d shut up, federal troops would be in cities across America.

If we’d shut up, the Epstein files would still be a secret the powerful were quietly counting on us to forget.

If we’d shut up, the tariffs would be in full force and every family in this country would be getting taxed to death, even harder than they already are.

If we’d shut up, the reporters they tried to intimidate would’ve learned exactly the lesson they were meant to learn (and more of them would be in jail cells).

If we’d shut up, the government workers who’ve filed whistleblower complaints against unlawful orders would’ve thought twice and kept their heads down.

If we’d shut up, the White House would’ve successfully withheld every federal dollar from every Blue State to get every opposition governor to settle and accept Trump’s agenda.

If we’d shut up, the next person Trump decided to destroy would’ve faced it the way he wanted all of us to face it: alone.

And if we’d shut up, our children would be inheriting a country where the cost of telling the truth is understood to be total ruin.

But we didn’t shut up.

That will be the recorded history of this moment. The teacher and the nurse and the veteran and the grandmother and the kid with a homemade sign at the “NO KINGS” rally. So many who’ve been offered the deal and have turned it down.

Peter really thought he understood the moment. He thought the future belonged to the types of people who burn ants under magnifying glasses in the hot sun. Cruelty would have no consequences. He was so sure of his decision to back the bully that he made the kind of audacious proposal to me that, in other times when the rule of law is not muzzled, gets people arrested.

He was wrong. They were all wrong. The deal they offered (keep your mouth shut and it will get easier for you) was the one thing they couldn’t afford for us to say “no” to. If we refused, it meant their power was just an illusion, or at least only temporary. And we refused it by the millions.

All the Peters are starting to learn the hard way. This week, as much as any other, with the crumbling Iran deal and a diminished despot in the Oval Office. If coercion is your preferred pathway to power, you will end up powerless. If you capitulate to oppression, you will end up in karma’s cage for the rest of your life, for you cannot undo cowardice, you can only atone for it.

The real lesson of history is that the courage to speak up is the starting point for the salvation of souls and societies alike. If you know someone who is still wavering, they don’t have to become brave all at once. They just need to decide — sooner rather than later — not to be a Peter.

Your friend, in defiance,

Miles Taylor

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