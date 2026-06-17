DEFIANCE.News

DEFIANCE.News

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Christie's avatar
Christie
7h

The problem with Trump’s humiliation is that it will also be ours for a very long time! Our international relationships are in tatters, long time allies distance themselves, while he’s attempted repeatedly to align us with his favorite “tough guys” like Putin! How sad that the year we celebrate 250 years as a country we have been reduced to this!

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It's Come To This's avatar
It's Come To This
7hEdited

Unmistakeable body language at the G-7 in Evian. Nobody wanted to talk to the nasty, demented old uncle wandering around by himself. Couldn't have been more obvious.

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