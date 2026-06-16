DEFIANCE.News

DEFIANCE.News

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Lazlo's avatar
Lazlo
1h

As far as I can see, WEAPONIZATION IS THE ONLY THING HE HAS DONE DURING HIS PRESIDENCY. HE HAS DONE NOTHING TO IMPROVE THE LIVES OF AMERICANS BUT HIS FAMILY SURE HAS INCREASED THEIR WEALTH BY BILLIONS.

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Star Aasved's avatar
Star Aasved
1hEdited

HIs "presidency” has only three goals:

• Paint himself as a savior and the best thing for America.

• Further enrich himself and his already rich friends.

• Spew hatred.

He does nothing for the American people although he claims he does.

He is a laughing stock and I suspect that, at the G7, he is being laughed at behind his back.

As a side note, I'd mention that Steven Cheung is a sack of shit, but he's not - a sack of shit has value. He is a waste of perfectly good oxygen.

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