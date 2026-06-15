DEFIANCE.News

DEFIANCE.News

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Star Aasved's avatar
Star Aasved
2h

We are fortunate that cooler heads prevailed with regard to habeas corpus, but, as you note, how long will that hold?

As Trump continues to work to amass power our country is in deep danger. We must continue to defy him with all the strength we have and all the legal routes we can take.

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Jane B's avatar
Jane B
2h

Thank you, Miles, for this and all you are making happen. Underlining: "The story is still that there’s a man in the White House willing to literally cancel parts of the Constitution the moment they inconvenience him. He’s also got a circle around him hunting for the next opening. Against the seriousness of this anti-constitutional threat, judges can only do so much. The rest is on us. And we can only successfully hold the line by naming what they are doing, by refusing to be numbed by it, and by never, for a single day, wavering in our defiance against it." Yes! Carry on, People! The rest IS on US! Do all you can...speak up. Write. Show up. Use 5calls app. It matters!

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