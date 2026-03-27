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BREAKING — Protest at Kennedy Center

A recording from Miles Taylor's live video
Miles Taylor's avatar
Xander Schultz's avatar
Miles Taylor and Xander Schultz
Mar 27, 2026

The day before NO KINGS III, DEFIANCE.org helped co-sponsor the Committee for the First Amendment’s protest at The Kennedy Center, featuring Jane Fonda, Maggie Rogers, Joan Boaz, and more.

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