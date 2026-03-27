The day before NO KINGS III, DEFIANCE.org helped co-sponsor the Committee for the First Amendment’s protest at The Kennedy Center, featuring Jane Fonda, Maggie Rogers, Joan Boaz, and more.
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BREAKING — Protest at Kennedy Center
A recording from Miles Taylor's live video
Mar 27, 2026
DEFIANCE Daily
Every weekday at 5 PM ET, host Miles Taylor dives into today's biggest political headlines and an in depth check into resisting Trump's power grab. Welcome to the DEFIANCE!Every weekday at 5 PM ET, host Miles Taylor dives into today's biggest political headlines and an in depth check into resisting Trump's power grab. Welcome to the DEFIANCE!
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