DEFIANCE.org

DEFIANCE.org

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Cheri M.'s avatar
Cheri M.
6h

Miles, thank you for this look into the mind of trump, as disgusting as it is...does he not realize we are all immigrants? Isn't his own family originally from Germany? And two of his three wives? The hypocrisy is staggering...

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jennifer b's avatar
jennifer b
6h

Miles, you once again impart your own experience with this unbelievable disaster of a so-called president. Thank you. I’m fighting to get him out.

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