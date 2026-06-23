DEFIANCE.org

DEFIANCE.org

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Diana's avatar
Diana
12h

I truly believe that Trump actually hates the United States because his regime is constantly doing everything it can to make us less safe, poorer, and less healthy. Not to mention more hated and ridiculed by the rest of the world.

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Al Draycott's avatar
Al Draycott
12h

Thanks Miles: This crap , the muzzling of the press , freedom of speech happened in Nazi Germany,, so I'm sure Trump, Stephen Miller along with the other despots would like the same result. One thing we have today is the independent media , Get out there folks and support the independent media.

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