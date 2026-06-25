We're not waiting years for another indictment of Donald Trump. We’re producing one ourselves. Alongside award-winning filmmakers, DEFIANCE.org will release a documentary about Trump’s criminal enterprise — and co-conspirator Republicans — ahead of the midterms.

This morning we can confirm the news. DEFIANCE.org is co-producing UNFIT TOO, the sequel to the 2020 documentary, UNFIT, that told millions of Americans the truth about Donald Trump. And we’re going to put it in front of the country, free, before a single midterm ballot is cast.

You can read the press release here.

The original UNFIT did what the political press wouldn’t do at the time. It gathered the nation’s leading mental health professionals and let them say what they saw, which was a malignant narcissism leveraging cruelty, lying, and ceaseless demands for loyalty into the early scaffolding of a police state. The film gave Americans the language to name the man and the threat he posed. Afterwards, voters defeated him at the polls, before Trump’s police state could go further.

But he returned. He built it. Now, it’s no longer about a single man. The danger is the pro-authoritarian movement Trump has created. UNFIT TOO will expose that machine so that we can tear it down to the studs.

As we know (some of us too well), the guardrails that constrained the first Trump term — i.e. officials who wouldn’t break the law on command, the courts, the free press, and beyond — have been systematically attacked by the White House. What replaced them is an apparatus that shares all the facets of a fascist regime. Loyalty tests. Captured agencies. Weaponized prosecutions. Freedoms rationed at will. He’s purged the dissenters who follow the rule of law… and he’s restocking the federal government with anti-constitutional ideologues who will carry his efforts forward beyond his presidency — an actual “Deep State.” Meanwhile, the president has turned the Oval Office into an ATM machine, leveraging his power for naked personal profit.

That’s the story this film tells.

We’re proud to partner with the filmmakers who made the first UNFIT documentary, including: director Dan Partland, a multi-Emmy winner; producer Art Horan, whose credits include the Academy Award–winning film The Usual Suspects; and Howard Marks, a behaviorist focused on abnormal psychology and a member of the Duty 2 Warn Coalition. Their companies, Other Pictures and Bronson Park Films, are producing the documentary, DEFIANCE.org is co-producing, co-funding, and deploying the full weight of our platform to get it seen.

Personally, I have no interest in sitting on my hands until Donald Trump, one day, is held accountable for his criminal conduct, along with all of the complicit elected leaders in Congress who’ve advanced Trump’s authoritarian project and his unprecedented grifting off the presidency. I won’t wait for an indictment that will never come from a Justice Department the president now runs through his own former personal lawyer. The American people are the only jury that counts, and their verdict is rendered at the ballot box in November. They deserve the evidence before they vote, not after.

UNFIT TOO premieres this fall, exclusively and for free on our YouTube channel, with release details to come in the weeks ahead.

Trump’s authoritarian apparatus depends on one thing. They’re counting on you to be distracted. So don’t look away. Tell someone who’s stopped paying attention. You can sign up to host a watch party HERE. There are cracks in the facade of Trumpism, and it’s the work of all of us to turn those cracks into rubble.

We’re not waiting. Neither should you.

Your friend, in defiance,

Miles Taylor

P.S. You can watch the announcement from last night’s WEEKLY MISSION BRIEF below.

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THE DEFIANCE WATCHLIST

We are tracking these stories today.

TRUMP CAN NOW PICK YOUR PRISON CELL. A little-noticed memo, signed weeks ago, effectively handed Donald Trump the power to decide where any federal prisoner serves time. On May 6, a Trump-appointed Bureau of Prisons director signed an order declaring that the president’s hand-picked DOJ chief — Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche — may now “designate or redesignate the place of a prisoner’s imprisonment.” Former pardon attorney Liz Oyer, who surfaced the document, notes that federal law actually assigns that power to the Bureau, not the AG, making this an unprecedented seizure of power. With that, the guardrail between a president’s grievances and a prisoner’s punishment is gone. The implications? Friends to country-club camps, enemies to supermax prisons, a thousand miles from home. All of it on command. TRUMP CANCELLED SIGNING THE HOUSING BILL TO DEMAND A BILL THAT CAN’T PASS. One day after Congress passed a landmark bipartisan housing bill 358 to 32 (designed specifically to make housing more affordable for ordinary Americans) Trump abruptly cancelled the signing ceremony, demanding Congress first pass the SAVE America Act, his voter suppression bill that doesn’t have the votes and never has. Republicans who had been counting on the housing bill as a midterm selling point were blindsided. Senate Majority Leader Thune has repeatedly told Trump the SAVE Act simply doesn’t have the votes. We have a feeling this is going to backfire spectacularly — hurting Republicans in the midterms, making more of them angry at Trump, and slowly turning up the temperature of defiance within Trump’s own ranks. TRUMP JUST SENT CONGRESS AN $87.6 BILLION BILL FOR HIS IRAN WAR. One day after the Senate passed a resolution telling Trump he needs congressional approval to keep fighting in Iran, the administration sent Congress an $87.6 billion tab — $67 billion of which goes to the Defense Department, mostly to replenish the Pentagon after the war. Trump started this war without congressional approval, ran it without congressional approval, and is now asking Congress to pay for it. Sen. Patty Murray put it plainly: “I will not rubber stamp tens of billions more for this disastrous war of choice.” The war has sent gas prices soaring and produced a fragile ceasefire his own party is skeptical of. A handful of Republicans are starting to find their spines. Let’s see if they use them to stand up against this. ACT OF DEFIANCE — A JUDGE JUST PERMANENTLY KILLED TRUMP’S “PROOF-OF-CITIZENSHIP” VOTING ORDER. A federal judge on Wednesday permanently blocked Trump’s executive order requiring proof of citizenship to register to vote, ruling that the president simply does not have the authority to oversee elections. The judge also rejected Trump’s claims of “widespread illegal voting and fraud” outright, finding zero evidence in the record to support them. The order would have disenfranchised thousands of eligible voters. This is now the latest in a long string of court defeats for Trump’s voting agenda — a national voter database blocked, an immigration database purge halted, and DOJ attempts to seize state voter rolls thrown out across the country. Trump has tried every angle to take control of American elections. The courts keep saying the same thing: no.

WHAT’S COMING UP

TONIGHT — DEFIANCE DAILY — Every weeknight @ 5pm ET, you can watch our hour-long podcast LIVE on our DEFIANCE.News page, YouTube, or X — and listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

FRIDAY — WEEKLY COFFEE — Come one, come all! But only DEFIANCE.org Members can ask questions. This is where Xander and Miles let their short hair down. No question is off limits. We go LIVE on www.DEFIANCE.News and post the video afterwards.

WEDS, JULY 1 — MONTHLY MEMBER MEETING — Join us next Wednesday at 5pm ET for our Monthly Member Meeting. This is for paying DEFIANCE.org Members only. We’ll talk about wins from the last month — and our upcoming major actions to counter Trump’s corruption. You will get a separate email invite NEXT WEEK with the Zoom link.

ADD US TO YOUR CALENDAR — You can access the DEFIANCE.org Google Calendar here. That way, you’ll never miss a meeting, event, or broadcast.

ONE MORE THING

Forward this email to someone who should join the defiance. We are growing the club. I won’t let a wannabe dictator destroy the country I spent my career protecting. That’s why I launched DEFIANCE.org — a club for courageous Americans asking, “WHAT CAN I DO?” Each week, we defy Trump by taking real action to thwart his abuses of power. Become a Member today at DEFIANCE.org/join or here on Substack. 100% of proceeds go to the pro-democracy fight. Or sign up for occasional updates for free below. We publish breaking news and analysis at DEFIANCE.News.