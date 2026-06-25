DEFIANCE.org

DEFIANCE.org

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Marlyn Dochenetz's avatar
Marlyn Dochenetz
16h

I thought traitor trump was unfit before he descended the escalator. My bullshit meter skyrocketed whenever he opened his mouth. I begged my family to watch Unfit.

Thank you for bringing it all back to the forefront in an updated version.

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Cherae Stone's avatar
Cherae Stone
17h

I’m so excited about this new documentary!!!! If I had a TV I live in a tiny house - no room for “extra” stuff - I’d totally host a screening party. Forwarding and sharing so anyone I know who can WILL!!! Yours in DEFIANCE! ✊🏽

~Rae

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