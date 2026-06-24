DEFIANCE.org

DEFIANCE.org

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Dawn's avatar
Dawn
9h

May the domino effect of Trump-induced losing 📉 continue. Speaking of "winners vs losers" related to Trump's limited binary thought process, it looks like NY City Mayor is shaking up the "Epstein Class" with the 3 primary Congressional seats wins 🏆 with the assistance of Mamdani's endorsement and messaging. There were other great wins in the country as noted by Simon Rosenberg on the Contrarian this morning too. I bring up the Mamdani's endorsements because the "establishment" Epstein Class (both D and R) threw every nasty attack at these endorsed candidates as they did with Mamdani. The NYC voters saw through their lies.

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return to normalcy's avatar
return to normalcy
9h

Great post!!!! But something better to read would be entire regime implodes! Doctors surmised this happened because the backbones of the members just dissolved leaving the bubbling mass of chemicals & hair skin covering parts of Congress & all of the White House...clean up on aisle 1600!

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