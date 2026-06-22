DEFIANCE.News

DEFIANCE.News

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Jeff Lazar's avatar
Jeff Lazar
11h

Any defeat or setback for the Orange Blob is a great day for the country.

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Star Aasved's avatar
Star Aasved
11h

Let us hope "likely" becomes has .

The warfare again the Court is not surprising; MAGA echoes whatever Trump says. This, too, reflects the fact that Trump acolytes are as weak as he is, a fact I have started to point out whenever they counter one of my factual posts.

We must continue fighting lies with truth, and bullying with standing firm on the side of the law and for the country we love.

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