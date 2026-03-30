Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Podcast
Chat
News
DEFIANCE Daily
Weekly Coffee & Interviews
Action Alerts
Join the Club
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
War Crimes Afloat, Iran Cashes In, and MAGA Cracks feat. Lev Parnas
Defiance Daily: Dispatches for the Defiant
14 hrs ago
•
Miles Taylor
,
Lev Parnas
, and
Xander Schultz
175
11
11
1:24:43
Trump called it the "worst deal in history." Now he's bombing Iran to get Obama's deal back.
In 2018, Donald Trump scrapped his predecessor's Iran nuclear agreement. But the framework he's negotiating to end the war now looks hauntingly…
Mar 30
•
Miles Taylor
663
36
237
We die by lies. That's the warning of the ages.
As we mark NO KINGS day, we cannot forget what history teaches us about open society — and its enemies.
Mar 28
•
Miles Taylor
749
32
184
GOP Blocks Own Deal, Food Supply at Risk, and MAGA L’s feat. Zach Wahls
Defiance Daily: Dispatches for the Defiant
Mar 27
•
Miles Taylor
,
Zach Wahls
, and
Xander Schultz
159
5
14
1:16:26
BREAKING — Protest at Kennedy Center
A recording from Miles Taylor's live video
Mar 27
•
Miles Taylor
and
Xander Schultz
1,383
39
209
1:02:39
Who is Donald Trump's "solemate" this week?
The president has been forcing his favorite shoes on loyalists. Others are working VERY hard to please the president. So we'll award them a pair, even…
Mar 27
•
Miles Taylor
366
27
90
War Trades Spike, Ukraine Pressured, and the Meme War feat Dan Prieto
Defiance Daily: Dispatches for the Defiant
Mar 26
•
Miles Taylor
and
Xander Schultz
103
3
16
1:04:25
Weekly Mission: We're fighting for the First Amendment.
We're helping Americans speak to truth to power... in front of the Kennedy Center, on Capitol Hill, and in the streets across America.
Mar 25
•
Miles Taylor
253
16
36
1:11:44
SAM LIVE: From the Secret ICE Prison Camp in Surprise, Arizona
A recording from Miles Taylor's live video
Mar 25
•
Miles Taylor
135
10
22
41:36
Live with Raw America
A recording from Miles Taylor and Raw America's live video
Mar 25
•
Miles Taylor
and
Raw America
20
4
53:27
It's almost like they want to go to prison.
An “epidemic” of insider trading. Stolen classified documents. Sham investigations. Trump and his henchmen are tempting fate — and building a paper…
Mar 25
•
Miles Taylor
1,317
69
481
Trump Votes by Mail, Minnesota Sues Feds, Pentagon Press Annex feat. Max Flugrath
A recording from Miles Taylor's live video
Mar 24
•
Miles Taylor
,
Max Flugrath
, and
Xander Schultz
125
3
5
1:13:32
© 2026 Miles Taylor
·
Publisher Privacy
Substack
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts