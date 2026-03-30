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War Crimes Afloat, Iran Cashes In, and MAGA Cracks feat. Lev Parnas
Defiance Daily: Dispatches for the Defiant
  Miles TaylorLev Parnas, and Xander Schultz
1:24:43
Trump called it the "worst deal in history." Now he's bombing Iran to get Obama's deal back.
In 2018, Donald Trump scrapped his predecessor's Iran nuclear agreement. But the framework he's negotiating to end the war now looks hauntingly…
  Miles Taylor
We die by lies. That's the warning of the ages.
As we mark NO KINGS day, we cannot forget what history teaches us about open society — and its enemies.
  Miles Taylor
GOP Blocks Own Deal, Food Supply at Risk, and MAGA L’s feat. Zach Wahls
Defiance Daily: Dispatches for the Defiant
  Miles TaylorZach Wahls, and Xander Schultz
1:16:26
BREAKING — Protest at Kennedy Center
A recording from Miles Taylor's live video
  Miles Taylor and Xander Schultz
1:02:39
Who is Donald Trump's "solemate" this week?
The president has been forcing his favorite shoes on loyalists. Others are working VERY hard to please the president. So we'll award them a pair, even…
  Miles Taylor
War Trades Spike, Ukraine Pressured, and the Meme War feat Dan Prieto
Defiance Daily: Dispatches for the Defiant
  Miles Taylor and Xander Schultz
1:04:25
Weekly Mission: We're fighting for the First Amendment.
We're helping Americans speak to truth to power... in front of the Kennedy Center, on Capitol Hill, and in the streets across America.
  Miles Taylor
1:11:44
SAM LIVE: From the Secret ICE Prison Camp in Surprise, Arizona
A recording from Miles Taylor's live video
  Miles Taylor
41:36
Live with Raw America
A recording from Miles Taylor and Raw America's live video
  Miles Taylor and Raw America
53:27
It's almost like they want to go to prison.
An “epidemic” of insider trading. Stolen classified documents. Sham investigations. Trump and his henchmen are tempting fate — and building a paper…
  Miles Taylor
Trump Votes by Mail, Minnesota Sues Feds, Pentagon Press Annex feat. Max Flugrath
A recording from Miles Taylor's live video
  Miles TaylorMax Flugrath, and Xander Schultz
1:13:32
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