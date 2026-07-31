MAGA Losses of the Week | DEFIANCE Daily

It’s Friday, and you know what that means: a fresh batch of MAGA fails and a brand new bootlicker of the week to crown, and this week’s batch is a good one.

But first, the not-so-fun part: the Trump administration’s own Inspector General just handed them a healthcare fraud roadmap pointing straight at corporate executives, and they threw it in the trash to keep blaming immigrants instead. Turns out the biggest Medicare fraud schemes aren’t coming from undocumented immigrants, they’re coming from executives running billion-dollar scams, one of whom Trump already pardoned.

Meanwhile, his administration is in federal court arguing that terminally ill patients still have to prove they’re too sick to work before qualifying for a Medicaid exemption. Cool priorities, cool guys.

Now, the fun part. Our MAGA losses of the week.

The felony case against Olympian David Hearn over the Reflecting Pool has been dropped after the DOJ was forced to admit that the “damage” existed before he ever touched the water. Karoline Leavitt’s own makeup artist accidentally posted the most cringeworthy “pick me” confessional you’ll see all year. And Marco Rubio’s State Department showed up to an international AIDS conference with a map of Africa so wrong it relocated entire countries, complete with an OpenAI watermark they forgot to delete. They used AI. They didn’t check it. Everyone in the room could see it. We are cringing so hard.

Then there’s Anthony Fauci’s diary, which Republicans thought would finally take him down and instead exposed something much funnier: Barack Obama calling Trump a “hopeless idiot” on the phone, and Stephen and Katie Miller relying on Fauci to personally check on Katie’s high-risk pregnancy, years before they became his loudest critics.

And of course, the Solemate Awards are back, with Todd Blanche blowing up his own AG nomination rather than write down a promise to kill Trump’s slush fund, Sean Hannity finding a way to compliment Trump at Lindsey Graham’s funeral, and Pete Hegseth praising Trump’s wartime “courage” with such intensity that Trump visibly fell asleep in front of him. Tune in to see who takes home the big ole floppy shoe!

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