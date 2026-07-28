Surprise! Trump's Agenda Hits a GOP Roadblock ft. Charles Booker and Robert Arnold

A Republican senator finally found a red line, and it wasn’t where anyone expected.

John Cornyn is holding up Todd Blanche’s attorney general confirmation vote until Blanche puts something in writing: killing the proposed $1.8 billion IRS slush fund and narrowing the audit protections shielding Trump’s family, exactly as Blanche testified under oath he would. So far, DOJ has been “reluctant” to sign anything. We break down why a promise nobody wants on paper is usually the promise that matters most, as we prepare to launch the Trump-Epstein Bookmobile in Washington tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Sen. Mitch McConnell is 45 days into a mysterious absence, missing Kentucky’s Fancy Farm Picnic for the first time in over 40 years, and his empty Senate Rules Committee chair is now gumming up Trump’s SAVE Act. Gov. Andy Beshear had enough this week, sending McConnell a letter that basically says: prove you can still do the job—or step aside. We bring in Charles Booker, the Democrat running to replace McConnell, to talk about what happens next if Kentucky’s seat actually opens up.

And then we lace up with Robert Arnold, who’s trekking 1,000 miles to Memphis for voting rights by partnering with local organizers instead of parachuting in with all the answers. He’s chasing 100,000 new voter registrations, and after getting mocked by Karoline Leavitt at a recent press event for apparently looking like an ICE agent, he’s earned the right to laugh about it with us.

Closing it out, retired NASA astronaut Cady Coleman looked down at Earth from space, decided she’d seen enough of what Trump was doing to it, and came home to found Astronauts for America, with more than 100 of her fellow former astronauts. Their mission now: touring 60 college campuses to get first-time voters engaged before the midterms. Young people might not listen to cable news, but maybe they’ll listen to someone who’s actually been to space!