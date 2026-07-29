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Weekly Mission Briefing: We're putting the Epstein files on the road…literally.

You asked us to keep the heat on Trump and his ties to Jeffrey Epstein. We answered. With a bookmobile.
Miles Taylor's avatar
Miles Taylor
∙ Paid

BOTTOM LINE UP FRONT: WE'RE TAKING THE EPSTEIN FILES TO EVERY CORNER OF AMERICA

The beating heart of DEFIANCE.org is our Weekly Mission Briefing. Every Wednesday at 5p ET, we take real action to counter Donald Trump’s abuses of power.

All of the Epstein files should have been released. They haven’t been. Justice should have been served by now. It hasn’t b…

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