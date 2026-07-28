Donald Trump has spent a year trying to make the Epstein Files disappear into redactions, sealed chambers, and the swampy fog he’s brought back to Washington, D.C. Well, tomorrow morning on Capitol Hill, we’re going to cut through that corruption on four wheels.

We’re preparing to unveil The Donald J. Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Memorial Bookmobile. It’s a truck built to carry all 3.5 million pages of the Epstein Files — digitally and physically — from city to city across America, so that anyone who wants to see the record for themselves can walk right up and do exactly that. The president keeps trying to distract the public and bury the truth by making files disappear off the internet. But it’s considerably harder to bury a truck.

The bookmobile makes its debut bright and early at 8am ET tomorrow at a press conference near the United States Capitol. You can watch LIVE on our social media channels (Substack, YouTube, or at TrumpEpsteinBookmobile.com). Nearly a dozen Epstein Survivors and Members of Congress will speak about the importance of keeping the pursuit of justice alive, exposing corruption, and holding the Epstein-Trump enablers accountable.

This week, Trump is trying to get his “yes man,” Todd Blanche, approved by the Senate as America’s top lawyer. That’s why we’re rolling the truck out when we are, where we are. The press conference will be the “closing argument” against Blanche just outside the chamber where a handful of Republican holdouts are deciding whether or not to find their backbone. But we want to make clear that — no matter how the Senate votes — we are going to demand answers loudly, from now until the midterms and beyond.

By the way, THANK YOU to everyone who has helped get this truck on the road. If you can, please help us HERE to make sure the Bookmobile is free for everyone who visits, to get it to more cities, to enable us spread our anti-corruption message far and wide. We think this will be one of the most high-impact actions we’ve undertaken. Also, you can order materials to get the word out HERE — totes, shirts, stickers — with all proceeds going to the fight.

You’re about to see bravery on display tomorrow. Survivors including Liz Stein, Sharlene Rochard, Jena-Lisa Jones, Marina Lacerda, Andrea Sterling, Marijke Chartouni, Dani Bensky, Alva Johnson, and Sky and Amanda Roberts — brother and sister-in-law of Virginia Giuffre — will all be on hand to speak. They’ve spent years demanding that the files see daylight, while powerful men in both parties hoped they’d get tired and go home. These folks didn’t get tired. Tomorrow they’ll stand in front of a vehicle built to guarantee the daylight they were promised.

Here’s how you can bear witness. You can find the links to join the livestream of the press conference above (tomorrow morning at 8am ET), and you can join us later in the day at 5pm ET for a recap during DEFIANCE Daily, our weekday podcast. After that, we’re literally taking accountability on the road.

Sign up at TrumpEpsteinBookmobile.com to see where the truck is headed next, vote for your city, and share with friends to make sure the story DOES NOT go away like Trump wants. No matter who you are or where you live, you deserve to know exactly what our government knows about the president and his long relationship with a notorious international sex trafficker.

To be clear, Trump is not winning the effort to make this all go away. Judge Emmet Sullivan has ordered the DOJ to hand over a batch of contested, redacted Epstein files by Thursday so he can review them privately before deciding whether they go public. Journalist Katie Phang sued to force their release under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, and she’s now asking the court to fine Blanche $1,000 for every day the documents stay hidden. (Katie will join us tomorrow night on our 5pm ET show to talk about her fight — another reason to tune in.)

What’s in the batch Judge Sullivan will see? Emails discussing the exploitation of very young women and girls, with the identities of Epstein’s correspondents redacted… FBI notes on an accuser’s allegation that Donald Trump himself assaulted her in the 1980s, which Trump denies… and a 2007 draft indictment listing Epstein’s co-conspirators, where only Ghislaine Maxwell’s name survived the redaction pen. Interesting that there’s an entire page of names and the Trump DOJ only wants you to see one of them.

Again, no matter what happens with the vote for Todd Blanche for attorney general, we won’t let him off the hook. He met with survivors only after Sen. Thom Tillis shamed him into the room. One survivor described that meeting as an hour of “deflection, interruption, and gaslighting.” Another says Blanche told them, “I’m just the attorney general” — as if the man running the Justice Department were a bystander to the Justice Department. I spent years around powerful officials dodging accountability, and I’ll say this for Blanche: I’ve rarely seen a man work so hard to convince people he’s powerless… yet so clearly obsessed with gratifying the desires of the most powerful man in the world.

The stonewalling has become so brazen that Reps. Thomas Massie and Ro Khanna introduced a second bill this month (the Epstein Files Transparency Act II) specifically to give survivors, members of Congress, and state attorneys general the legal standing to sue the DOJ directly when it flouts the first law. That’s quite extraordinary. Congress passed a transparency law, and the Justice Department’s compliance has been so contemptuous that Congress is now legislating the right to sue its own Justice Department for ignoring it.

Trump and his compromised DOJ nominee would love for this to be a story about redactions and legal technicalities. The survivors have other plans. They lived this story, they carry its consequences still, and they are choosing — once again — to take charge of the narrative. So we’re standing beside them with the actual documents, in a truck, parked in public, the day before that vote… and then driving it coast to coast so that Trump cannot shut them up.

See you tomorrow. Tell a friend. And thank you for helping us fight corruption head on.

Your friend, in defiance,

Miles Taylor

Your friend, in defiance,

Miles Taylor

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