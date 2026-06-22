Trump's Reflecting Pool Explains Everything

Trump’s Reflecting Pool and Iran Deal are one in the same.

First, declare a crisis. Then spend millions of tax payer dollars fixing a problem that wasn’t actually broken. Create a bigger mess in the process. And after all the hype, disruption, and cost to the American people, end up right back where you started.

That’s the story of Trump’s Reflecting Pool.

It may also be the story of Trump’s Iran deal.

Congressman Bill Keating joins us to discuss how months of threats, military action, and diplomatic chaos have left the administration remarkably close to the same realities Trump spent years attacking.

Then we look at why some of America’s allies seem increasingly comfortable pushing back on the president in public.

And finally, we return to the Reflecting Pool itself, where a new algae is taking over, the paint is peeling, and the administration is once again looking for someone else to blame.