Trump’s Pocket Court Revives Archaic Policy

The Supreme Court decided today that 350,000 Haitians can be sent back to a country our own State Department says don’t travel to. Level 4. Do not go. And yet.

These are people staffing nursing homes in Florida, filling hospital shifts across the country, and single-handedly reversing decades of population decline in Springfield, Ohio — yes, that Springfield. The one Trump said was overrun by pet-eaters. The Republican governor of that state is now pleading with the administration to stop.

The economic math here isn’t complicated. Nearly $6 billion in annual contributions. $1.6 billion in taxes. One hotel chain already warning it’ll have to close rooms because there won’t be enough workers to clean them. An immigration attorney is warning this creates perfect conditions for labor trafficking. The jobs don’t disappear. The protections do.

Then, as if on cue, Congress did something rare — passed an actual bipartisan housing bill to help the renters and first-time buyers getting crushed right now. Trump canceled the signing ceremony and said he’d only sign it if they passed his voting restrictions first.

Even Fox News looked confused.

Political strategist Maya Rupert (and her cat) joins us to make sense of all of it — and explain what Democrats are supposed to do when the biggest obstacle to affordability isn’t the other party, it’s the president.