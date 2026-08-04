A Slush Fund by Any Other Name Still Pays Trump's Allies

A 70-year-old fund with no spending cap is quietly becoming the Trump administration’s favorite loophole.

Today, Todd Blanche officially advanced out of the Senate Judiciary Committee and is one step away from becoming the next Attorney General of the United States. But during the hearing, Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse flagged something even bigger: the Judgment Fund, a little-known Treasury account the administration is using to pay allies while disclosing almost nothing about who got the money. Blanche may control the checkbook, but one organization is fighting back.

Then we head to Michigan, where a major primary is underway. But there’s more to see here than just which candidates win. Federal election monitors are showing up in force, courtesy of a DOJ that has spent years amplifying debunked voter fraud claims. The only way to fight back is to know your rights, so please visit this resource by DEFIANCE partner Campaign Legal Center.

And finally, there’s RFK Jr., who went on Dana Bash’s show and revived the debunked vaccine-autism link in the very same week that measles hit a 30-year high. Dr. Rob Davidson, an ER physician and executive director of the Committee to Protect Health Care, joined us to make the case that one halfway-reasonable sentence doesn’t erase years of damage. Find his work with the Committee and catch him on Paging America .

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