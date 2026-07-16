Trump’s Paranoia Boils Over

When a president starts seeing enemies everywhere, the entire government starts looking like a weapon.

Today, we watched that pattern play out in real time. The Justice Department is expanding its investigation into who leaked information about Donald Trump’s Qatari Air Force One, reaching beyond reporters and into government agencies while officials are being asked to hand over their phones. A story about security concerns surrounding a plane has somehow turned into a hunt for whoever embarrassed the president — raising the question of whether protecting national security or protecting Trump’s ego is the real priority.

Then there’s Trump’s upcoming primetime address, where he is expected to return once again to disproven claims about the 2020 election. While the White House promises a major revelation, even some former Trump allies are reportedly worried that another election conspiracy speech could alienate voters instead of helping him politically. Meanwhile, election denial activists were quietly given a preview of the messaging behind closed doors.

We also dive into Todd Blanche’s confirmation hearing for Attorney General, where Epstein survivors are once again demanding that their voices be heard. Republican Senator Thom Tillis is pushing Blanche to meet with survivors before moving forward, while questions remain about whether the Justice Department will fully investigate the broader network surrounding Jeffrey Epstein.

Journalist Carly Reilly joins us to discuss her reporting on Epstein’s connections, including the international modeling industry and the case involving former Elite Model Management executive Gérald Marie. Her reporting raises new questions about how far the network reached — and who still needs to answer for it.

And finally, Idaho makes an unexpected appearance in the DEFIANCE spotlight. The state’s attorney general pushed back against the DOJ’s demand for voter rolls, delivering a message that was essentially the political equivalent of: “Please stop calling us.”

Join us TONIGHT at 9:30 PM to fact check Trump’s speech!