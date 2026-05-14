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Trump’s ICE Prison Network Starts to Crack

We Celebrate a Win Against Trump’s ICE Machine
Miles Taylor's avatar
Grounded Podcast's avatar
Miles Taylor and Grounded Podcast
May 14, 2026
∙ Paid

Tonight felt different.

For months, we’ve watched communities push back against ICE detention sites quietly opening across the country. We’ve watched organizers push through intimidation, lawsuits, fear, exhaustion, and silence. And tonight, some of that pressure finally started showing cracks.

We cover the growing watchdog probe into Kristi Noem’s wareho…

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