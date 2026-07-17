Trump Self-Owns + MAGA Losses of the Week

Donald Trump promised America the evidence that would finally prove the 2020 election was stolen. Instead, the documents his own administration released ended up reinforcing what intelligence officials have said for years: foreign governments tried to influence voters, but there is still no evidence they changed votes, altered ballots, or overturned the election. We break down the biggest contradictions from Trump’s primetime address, why the White House’s “bombshell” fizzled almost immediately, and how even conservative allies struggled to defend what was presented.

Then we turn to another week of MAGA mishaps, from the newly renamed Trump airport already creating headaches, to the Navy Blue Angels’ controversial beach flyover, to Pete Hegseth’s latest testosterone testing announcement—and the blistering response from Senator Tammy Duckworth. If the administration keeps handing us material, who are we to complain?

It’s also Friday, which means another round of MAGA Losses of the Week and a fresh batch of Solemate nominees. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin earns a spot after reversing course on ICE traffic stops almost as soon as Trump told him to. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy joins the field for lavishing praise on Trump over a race car display outside the White House. And Michael Cohen completes perhaps the most remarkable political circle of all, going from Trump’s fixer, to one of the key witnesses against him, and now back into Trump’s orbit with a new MAGA-friendly media career.

Some weeks, reality writes the satire for us. This was one of those weeks.