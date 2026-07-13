Trump Overshoots on Iran ft Rep. Jason Crow

Trump woke up Monday and decided to invade a body of water.

That’s not hyperbole — the President announced the U.S. is reclaiming the Strait of Hormuz, slapping a 20% “reimbursement” toll on ships passing through it, and naming himself its self-appointed guardian. There’s just one problem: three weeks ago his own administration signed a joint statement rejecting exactly this kind of toll. Marco Rubio said it. JD Vance said it. Now nobody can explain who collects the money, who enforces it, or how you occupy a shipping lane without a war.

Congressman Jason Crow joins us to sort fact from fantasy, and to explain why oil prices and Iran’s military response suggest this “plan” was never really about tolls at all.

Then, Washington absorbs the sudden death of Senator Lindsey Graham — a loss that reshapes Senate math, defense spending fights, and the AG confirmation battle overnight, even as early reports point to natural causes and foreign accounts move fast to exploit the moment.

And in Maine, ICE has killed another man during an enforcement operation, one week after Lorenzo Salgado Araujo was shot dead in Houston. No body cameras. Again. But new details from Rep. Sylvia Garcia, who met with witnesses held in ICE custody, undercut the agency’s own story about what happened to Lorenzo — including where the fatal shot actually came from.