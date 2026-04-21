Trump Is In Over His Head feat. Paul Rieckhoff

Today on DEFIANCE Daily, Miles and Xander break down a growing fight over the 2026 elections as states push back on Trump’s efforts to reshape the map.
At the same time, cracks inside MAGA deepen as top voices begin to admit they were wrong and voters start to follow.
And on Iran, Trump claims a deal is coming, but talks fall apart, JD Vance cancels his t…
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