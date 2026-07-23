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Mission: We are growing the DEFIANCE in America.

You asked us how you can do more. We answered. With a full arsenal of tools to grow the "club for the courageous."
Miles Taylor's avatar
Miles Taylor
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BOTTOM LINE UP FRONT: WE'RE SUPERCHARGING YOUR ORGANIZING POTENTIAL

The beating heart of DEFIANCE.org is our Weekly Mission Briefing. Every Wednesday at 5p ET on DEFIANCE Daily, we take real action to counter Donald Trump’s corruption.

If you’re in the club with us, you’re already in the top one percent of civically engaged Americans. That comes with a re…

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