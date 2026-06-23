Trump Keeps Losing. Beto O'Rourke Explains Why That's Not Enough.

Trump Had a Terrible Week. Don’t Get Comfortable.

It’s been a rough few days for Donald Trump.

His election crackdown keeps losing in court. Judges blocked key pieces of his voter data operation. The DOJ backed down after trying to subpoena reporters. And even Trump’s own judges keep telling his administration no.

Then things got worse.

Republicans joined Democrats in rebuking Trump’s Iran war, and Senate Republicans are now openly telling him his beloved SAVE Act is dead on arrival.

But before anyone starts celebrating too hard, there’s a catch.

While parts of Trump’s election agenda are getting stopped, other parts are still moving forward.

So tonight we're joined by Beto O'Rourke, whose organization Powered by People has spent years doing something far less glamorous than filing lawsuits: talking to voters, organizing communities, and getting people off the couch and into the fight.