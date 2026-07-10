Trump Guns for the Midterms and MAGA Losses of the Week

Karma sent a bill this week, and the Trump family can’t pay it in crypto.

Eric Trump learned that the hard way when his American Bitcoin stake cratered from $140 a share to $6, torching more than $600 million on paper. His response? Announce a new Bitcoin milestone like nothing happened. That’s the MAGA spirit: never confirm the loss, just change the subject.

He wasn't alone in the MAGA loss column. JD Vance, freshly anointed as the future of the movement, showed up to an anti-fraud event in Milwaukee with visual aids printed on high-gloss paper, so glossy that nobody could actually read them. And Mitch McConnell spent the week as the internet's mystery after his disappearance turned Twitter into a pile of questions.

Andrew McCabe joins to talk about an Election Assistance Commission gutted and an FBI increasingly bent toward political use rather than independence.

Then, it's Solemate Awards time. Ron DeSantis renamed Palm Beach International after Donald Trump for $5.5 million, complete with a Trump Boulevard on the way out. Circuit Judge Emil Bove insists he's "not anyone's henchman," which would land better if a colleague hadn't spotted Trump's face as his phone background. And State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott went on Fox to insist the Iran war remains "as clear as ever," a sentence no one has said before.

Three nominees, one badge of shame, and your vote decides who takes it home.