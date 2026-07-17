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Trump FACT CHECKED LIVE on Election Claims

Missed the live? Watch the replay!
Miles Taylor's avatar
THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali's avatar
Kurt Bardella's avatar
Grounded Podcast's avatar
Miles Taylor, THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali, Kurt Bardella, and Grounded Podcast
Jul 17, 2026

Thank you Ellie Leonard, Marcus Flowers, Mediocre mamma, Jason Gael, Melissa Tart, and many others for tuning into my live video with THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali, Kurt Bardella, and Grounded Podcast! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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