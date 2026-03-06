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Russia Aids Iran, Noem Fallout Grows, and Trump Cabinet Corruption

Defiance Daily: Dispatches for the Defiant
Miles Taylor's avatar
Tara McGowan's avatar
Miles Taylor and Tara McGowan
Mar 06, 2026
∙ Paid

Today on DEFIANCE Daily, Miles and Xander break down new reporting that Russia may be helping Iran target U.S. forces as the war escalates. Then the fallout from Kristi Noem’s firing grows as Republicans turn on each other over DHS spending. And a major ProPublica investigation exposes financial ties between Trump cabinet officials and the industries th…

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