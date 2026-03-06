Today on DEFIANCE Daily, Miles and Xander break down new reporting that Russia may be helping Iran target U.S. forces as the war escalates. Then the fallout from Kristi Noem’s firing grows as Republicans turn on each other over DHS spending. And a major ProPublica investigation exposes financial ties between Trump cabinet officials and the industries th…
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Russia Aids Iran, Noem Fallout Grows, and Trump Cabinet Corruption
Defiance Daily: Dispatches for the Defiant
Mar 06, 2026
∙ Paid
DEFIANCE Daily
Every weekday at 5 PM ET, host Miles Taylor dives into today's biggest political headlines and an in depth check into resisting Trump's power grab. Welcome to the DEFIANCE!Every weekday at 5 PM ET, host Miles Taylor dives into today's biggest political headlines and an in depth check into resisting Trump's power grab. Welcome to the DEFIANCE!
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