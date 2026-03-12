Michigan Synagogue Attack, Iran Threatens Revenge, and Fighting for Our Elections

Today on DEFIANCE Daily, Miles and Xander break down a developing attack at Temple Israel in Michigan as authorities investigate possible connections to rising tensions with Iran. As Tehran vows retaliation and intelligence warnings circulate inside the U.S., new questions emerge about national security preparedness. And while the country faces growing …
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