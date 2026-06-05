MAGA Losses of the Week ft. Jennifer Welch of IHIP

The U.S. government opened up a Grim Reaper branch, reportedly considering declaring 2.7 million living people dead. Not in a dramatic way. Just quietly. With paperwork.

That’s the move. No black ops, no supervillain monologue — just some guy in a cubicle adding your name to a database and watching your bank account, your benefits, and your entire legal existence slowly stop working.

We also touch on how a judge torched the administration’s illegal immigration freeze, Jake Lang lost a battle against wind, Freedom 250 died the embarrassing death it always deserved, and somewhere in Washington, a team of government employees is being paid — with your tax dollars — to scrape Donald Trump’s name off of things.

Jennifer Welch from I’ve Had It joins us to share her input on these topics and enjoy the MAGA losses of the week.

Plus, it’s Solemate Friday! Dave Rubin showed up to a Jubilee video completely unprepared to defend the president. Caroline Sunshine went on CNN and made a CNN anchor say “I’m embarrassed for you” out loud. And Marco Rubio testified before Congress that the President of the United States is simply... a night owl.

Tune in to see who won this week's Solemate award!