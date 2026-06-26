MAGA Losses of the Week ft. Cliff Cash

It’s Friday, which means we sit down, take stock of the week, and remind ourselves that MAGA is losing more than they’d ever admit. And this week, we are joined by Comedian Cliff Cash to watch it all go down

We start off MAGA losses with Katie Phang’s lawsuit against the Justice Department, which just got a federal judge to call DOJ’s bluff on the Epstein files, giving them one week to either pull back the redactions or justify every single one of them in court.

Next, we see Chicago moving to rename Trump Street after an alderman took up a Change.org petition that now has 33,000 signatures, timed perfectly to coincide with the opening of the Obama Presidential Library. Also, the America 250 celebration was supposed to be Trump’s big patriotic moment, but with musical acts dropping out and a fifth of the country’s states refusing to participate, even Jesse Watters couldn’t keep a straight face hyping it up.

And finally, the Lincoln Memorial pool conspiracy theory, where Trump insisted the algae and peeling paint were left-wing sabotage, fell apart the second TMZ actually showed up to investigate.

Then we close out the week the way we always do with the Solemate Award. This week’s nominees are Anna Paulina Luna, the Rand Paul and Bill Cassidy duo who caved the second Trump raised his voice in a closed-door meeting, and Natalie Harp, Trump’s personal human printer, who is back in the spotlight thanks to a new book detailing just how far the obsession goes.

Tune in to see who took home the prize! … or in this case, a shoe.

Make sure you go check out https://www.comediancliffcash.com to show some support to our friend Cliff!