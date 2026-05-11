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Iran Shrugs Off Trump, FCC Insider Blows the Whistle, and “Election Integrity Army”

Defiance Daily | Dispatches for the Defiant
Miles Taylor's avatar
Denver Riggleman's avatar
Xander Schultz's avatar
Miles Taylor, Denver Riggleman, and Xander Schultz
May 11, 2026
∙ Paid

On today’s show: Iran rejects Trump’s latest peace proposal as oil prices surge and pressure mounts over the Strait of Hormuz. FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez accuses the Trump administration of weaponizing federal regulators against ABC, Disney, and the press. And Trump’s new “Election Integrity Army” sparks fears of poll intimidation, ICE presence at voti…

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