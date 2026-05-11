On today’s show: Iran rejects Trump’s latest peace proposal as oil prices surge and pressure mounts over the Strait of Hormuz. FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez accuses the Trump administration of weaponizing federal regulators against ABC, Disney, and the press. And Trump’s new “Election Integrity Army” sparks fears of poll intimidation, ICE presence at voti…
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Iran Shrugs Off Trump, FCC Insider Blows the Whistle, and “Election Integrity Army”
Defiance Daily | Dispatches for the Defiant
May 11, 2026
∙ Paid
DEFIANCE Daily
Every weekday at 5 PM ET, host Miles Taylor dives into today's biggest political headlines and an in depth check into resisting Trump's power grab. Welcome to the DEFIANCE!Every weekday at 5 PM ET, host Miles Taylor dives into today's biggest political headlines and an in depth check into resisting Trump's power grab. Welcome to the DEFIANCE!
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