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ICE Homicide, Bondi Erased, and Sole-Mate Award feat. MacFarlane & Dunn

Defiance Daily: Dispatches for the Defiant
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Scott MacFarlane's avatar
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Miles Taylor, Scott MacFarlane, and Harry Dunn
Apr 03, 2026
∙ Paid

Today on DEFIANCE Daily, Miles and Xander break down a death in ICE custody now ruled a homicide, as plans for new detention centers stall and backlash grows inside Trump’s own base. At the DOJ, Pam Bondi is out and quickly erased, while her replacement signals a move to drop the Epstein files despite missing records. Scott MacFarlane and Harry Dunn joi…

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