Today on DEFIANCE Daily, Miles and Xander break down a death in ICE custody now ruled a homicide, as plans for new detention centers stall and backlash grows inside Trump’s own base. At the DOJ, Pam Bondi is out and quickly erased, while her replacement signals a move to drop the Epstein files despite missing records. Scott MacFarlane and Harry Dunn joi…
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ICE Homicide, Bondi Erased, and Sole-Mate Award feat. MacFarlane & Dunn
Defiance Daily: Dispatches for the Defiant
Apr 03, 2026
∙ Paid
DEFIANCE Daily
Every weekday at 5 PM ET, host Miles Taylor dives into today's biggest political headlines and an in depth check into resisting Trump's power grab. Welcome to the DEFIANCE!Every weekday at 5 PM ET, host Miles Taylor dives into today's biggest political headlines and an in depth check into resisting Trump's power grab. Welcome to the DEFIANCE!
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