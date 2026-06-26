DEFIANCE.org

DEFIANCE.org

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How much can a demented Trump damage American security? Miles Taylor takes our questions.

A recording from Miles Taylor and John Harwood's live video
Miles Taylor's avatar
John Harwood's avatar
Miles Taylor and John Harwood
Jun 26, 2026

Thank you LeftieProf, Victoria Priya, Paul T. Levin, Sandra, Bonnie Leimberger, and many others for tuning into my live video with John Harwood! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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