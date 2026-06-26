Thank you LeftieProf, Victoria Priya, Paul T. Levin, Sandra, Bonnie Leimberger, and many others for tuning into my live video with John Harwood! Join me for my next live video in the app.
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How much can a demented Trump damage American security? Miles Taylor takes our questions.
A recording from Miles Taylor and John Harwood's live video
Jun 26, 2026
DEFIANCE Daily
Every weekday at 5 PM ET, host Miles Taylor dives into today's biggest political headlines and an in depth check into resisting Trump's power grab. Welcome to the DEFIANCE!Every weekday at 5 PM ET, host Miles Taylor dives into today's biggest political headlines and an in depth check into resisting Trump's power grab. Welcome to the DEFIANCE!
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