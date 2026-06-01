Trump spends his time assuring everyone he doesn't care. The evidence suggests otherwise.
Pride Month kicks off with a bang as a federal appeals court handed the administration another loss over its ban on transgender troops. A judge protected Accountability NOW’s impeachment protest after federal officials tried to use an “8647” flag as grounds to revok…
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For a Guy Who Doesn't Care, Trump Sure Won't Shut Up
Featuring John Bonifaz of Free Speech For People
Jun 01, 2026
∙ Paid
Trump spends his time assuring everyone he doesn't care. The evidence suggests otherwise.
DEFIANCE Daily
Every weekday at 5 PM ET, host Miles Taylor dives into today's biggest political headlines and an in depth check into resisting Trump's power grab. Welcome to the DEFIANCE!Every weekday at 5 PM ET, host Miles Taylor dives into today's biggest political headlines and an in depth check into resisting Trump's power grab. Welcome to the DEFIANCE!
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