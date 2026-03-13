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FEMA Tornado Failures, Fed Probe Blocked, and Iran War Expands ft. Barbara Starr

Defiance Daily: Dispatches for the Defiant
Miles Taylor's avatar
Barbara Starr's avatar
Miles Taylor and Barbara Starr
Mar 13, 2026
∙ Paid

Today on DEFIANCE Daily, Miles and Xander break down new reporting showing FEMA responders were left without critical tornado tracking data during deadly Midwest storms. A federal judge blocks a Justice Department investigation targeting Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, calling it political pressure over interest rates. And the war with Iran expands…

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