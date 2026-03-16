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FCC License Threat, Allies Break with Trump, and Iran Retaliates feat. Asha Rangappa

Defiance Daily: Dispatches for the Defiant
Miles Taylor's avatar
Asha Rangappa's avatar
Miles Taylor and Asha Rangappa
Mar 16, 2026
∙ Paid

Today on DEFIANCE Daily, Miles and Xander break down Trump’s threats to prosecute news organizations over Iran war coverage and new warnings from the FCC about broadcast licenses. U.S. allies refuse Trump’s call to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz as the conflict widens with drone attacks in the UAE and a major cyberattack hitting a U.S. company. Former…

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