Today on DEFIANCE Daily, Miles and Xander break down Trump’s threats to prosecute news organizations over Iran war coverage and new warnings from the FCC about broadcast licenses. U.S. allies refuse Trump’s call to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz as the conflict widens with drone attacks in the UAE and a major cyberattack hitting a U.S. company. Former…
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Paid episode
The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of DEFIANCE.News
FCC License Threat, Allies Break with Trump, and Iran Retaliates feat. Asha Rangappa
Defiance Daily: Dispatches for the Defiant
Mar 16, 2026
∙ Paid
DEFIANCE Daily
Every weekday at 5 PM ET, host Miles Taylor dives into today's biggest political headlines and an in depth check into resisting Trump's power grab. Welcome to the DEFIANCE!Every weekday at 5 PM ET, host Miles Taylor dives into today's biggest political headlines and an in depth check into resisting Trump's power grab. Welcome to the DEFIANCE!
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes