Today on DEFIANCE Daily, Miles and Xander break down Trump pushing out Attorney General Pam Bondi as pressure closes in on him. At the Supreme Court, even conservative justices question his attempt to end birthright citizenship. And one year after “Liberation Day,” Trump’s tariffs leave higher prices, fewer jobs, and billions owed back. Alexa Speed of …
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Bondi Fired, SCOTUS Doubts Trump, and "Liberation Day" Anniversary feat. Alexa Speed
Defiance Daily: Dispatches for the Defiant
Apr 02, 2026
∙ Paid
DEFIANCE Daily
Every weekday at 5 PM ET, host Miles Taylor dives into today's biggest political headlines and an in depth check into resisting Trump's power grab. Welcome to the DEFIANCE!Every weekday at 5 PM ET, host Miles Taylor dives into today's biggest political headlines and an in depth check into resisting Trump's power grab. Welcome to the DEFIANCE!
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