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Bondi Fired, SCOTUS Doubts Trump, and "Liberation Day" Anniversary feat. Alexa Speed

Defiance Daily: Dispatches for the Defiant
Miles Taylor's avatar
Cut Off the Spigot's avatar
Miles Taylor and Cut Off the Spigot
Apr 02, 2026
∙ Paid

Today on DEFIANCE Daily, Miles and Xander break down Trump pushing out Attorney General Pam Bondi as pressure closes in on him. At the Supreme Court, even conservative justices question his attempt to end birthright citizenship. And one year after “Liberation Day,” Trump’s tariffs leave higher prices, fewer jobs, and billions owed back. Alexa Speed of ⁠…

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