Blanche Faces Damning Emails Before Confirmation Hearing

Todd Blanche wants a promotion. The question is whether his record already tells the Senate everything they need to know.

Ahead of Blanche’s Attorney General confirmation hearing, we’re joined by Ankush Khardori to examine what his time running the Justice Department reveals about the future of DOJ under his leadership. Ankush breaks down his reporting on Blanche’s public appearances, his handling of politically sensitive issues, and why he argues senators should look at the record already in front of them.

We also speak with Stacey Young, a former DOJ Civil Rights Division attorney and organizer of a letter signed by more than 1,200 former Justice Department employees opposing Blanche’s nomination. New internal records offer a look inside how Blanche has managed investigations involving figures like Jack Smith, Alvin Bragg, and other Trump political targets — raising questions about whether he was a guardrail or simply a more disciplined manager of the same agenda.

Meanwhile, Trump’s immigration crackdown continues to produce deadly consequences. Unfortunately, another person died during an ICE operation in Florida, marking the third death connected to ICE operations in eight days.

After you're done listening, be sure to check out Stacey Young's Substack, @Staceyjc, and Ankush Khardori's at @ankushkhardori. They're doing some great work, and both are well worth following.